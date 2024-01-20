Driver Charged With Impaired After Vehicle Gets Stuck In Oro-Medonte Township

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual with impaired operation related charges.

On January 18th, 2024, at about 8:55 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to reports of a vehicle that was stuck on Line 3 North in Oro-Medonte Township. It was also reported that the driver who appeared intoxicated was attempting to free the vehicle from being stuck. The investigating officer arrived on scene and commenced an investigation. As a result of the investigation it was determined the individual who was operating the motor vehicle was intoxicated by alcohol. The individual was then arrested.

As a result, Gerhard Betcher, 33-years-old, from Georgian Bay Township has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in February 2024. As a result of these charges, his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.