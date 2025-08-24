Water Ski Canada Announces Team For 2025 IWWF World Waterski Championships

Water Ski Canada is proud to announce the athletes who will represent Canada at the 2025 IWWF World Waterski Championships in Recetto, Italy. The championships will bring together the world’s best as they compete for individual and team titles across Slalom, Trick, Jump, and Overall.

Canada enters the event on the heels of a strong showing at the last Worlds in 2023, where the team captured silver in the Overall Team event and four individual medals, and a wave of recent success at the 2025 IWWF World U21 Championships in Calgary and the Asuncion 2025 Junior Pan American Games , where Canadians brought home multiple medals.

At the 2023 World Championships, Canada’s medalists included:

● Jaimee Bull (ON) – Gold in Women’s Slalom

● Ryan Dodd (AB) – Gold in Men’s Jump

● Stephen Neveu (AB) – Bronze in Men’s Slalom

● Dorien Llewellyn (AB) – Bronze in Men’s Overall

At the 2025 U21 World Championships, three athletes now heading to Recetto earned podium finishes:

● Hannah Stopnicki (QC) – Gold in Women’s Trick

● Charlie Ross (ON) – Gold in Men’s Slalom

● Nellie Allard (QC) – Bronze in Women’s Jump

Hannah and Charlie arrive in Italy straight from the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay, where Ross claimed Gold in Men’s Slalom and Stopnicki added a Bronze in Women’s Trick to her season’s medal tally.

Building on all the success, Team Canada heads into Recetto with a roster that blends reigning champions, past medalists, and emerging talent.

Team Canada – 6-Person Team

(Competing in individual events and the Overall Team Event)

● Jaimee Bull (ON) – Women’s Slalom (Reigning two-time World Slalom Champion)

● Ryan Dodd (AB) – Men’s Jump (Reigning five-time World Jump Champion)

● Dorien Llewellyn (AB) – Men’s Overall – Slalom, Trick, Jump (Bronze Medalist in Men’s Overall at the 2023 World Championships)

● Paige Pigozzi (Rini) (ON) – Women’s Overall (Slalom, Trick, Jump)

● Charlie Ross (ON) – Men’s Slalom

● Neilly Ross (ON) – Women’s Slalom & Trick

Individual Qualified Athletes

● Nellie Allard (QC) – Women’s Jump

● Thomas Daigle (QC) – Men’s Overall (Slalom, Trick, Jump)

● Carter Lucas (SK) – Men’s Jump

● Cole McCormick (ON) – Men’s Slalom

● Stephen Neveu (AB) – Men’s Slalom (Bronze Medalist in Slalom at the 2023 World Championships)

● Whitney Rini (McClintock) (ON) – Women’s Slalom

● Chantal Singer (ON) – Women’s Trick

● Hannah Stopnicki (QC) – Women’s Trick

Wild Card Entries

● Jonah Shaffer (ON) – Men’s Slalom

● Carter Lucas (SK) – Men’s Slalom & Trick

Canada will be represented by 15 athletes in total, showcasing the depth of talent across the nation. With World Champions, Pro Tour medalists, and rising stars among the roster, Team Canada enters the 2025 World Championships looking to build on its Team podium finish from 2023.

“Canada has a proud tradition of success on the world stage, and this team reflects the strength and depth of our program,” said Kyle Hunter, High-Performance Director & Sport Coordinator at Water Ski and Wakeboard Canada. “We are confident in the abilities of our athletes to deliver exceptional performances in Recetto, both in individual events and in the Overall Team competition.”

Event Information

Schedule & Results: Click here

Event Website: Click here

Webcast: Click here

Water Ski Canada congratulates all the athletes named to the team and looks forward to cheering them on as they compete against the best in the world.