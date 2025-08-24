Ontario Investing $361,460 To Support Recreation And Tourism In McKellar

Funding to develop municipal infrastructure to attract tourists and expand community programming

Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to build a new baseball diamond and convert a church into a museum in the Township of McKellar. As part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario, this funding is building stronger, healthier and more self-reliant Northern communities by revitalizing local infrastructure, increasing local tourism and helping residents stay active and connected. The Ontario government is investing $361,460 through the(NOHFC) to build a new baseball diamond and convert a church into a museum in the Township of McKellar. As part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario, this funding is building stronger, healthier and more self-reliant Northern communities by revitalizing local infrastructure, increasing local tourism and helping residents stay active and connected.

“Our government is making strategic investments to support small towns like McKellar, across Parry Sound–Muskoka and all of Northern Ontario,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “We’re investing $361,460 to build a new ball field and renovate a historic church into a museum, creating spaces for residents of all ages. We thank the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund for supporting these projects through the Rural Enhancement Funding stream.”

The Township of McKellar is receiving $200,000 in NOHFC funding to complete site assessments, create a parking area and build a baseball diamond with fencing and bleachers. Once complete, the project will allow the township to restart its youth T-ball and baseball leagues along with the potential to develop tournaments and adult leagues.

The NOHFC is also providing $161,460 in funding to the Township of McKellar to convert St. Stephen’s Church into a museum and community gathering space. Once complete, the project will revitalize a currently unused heritage building, creating a vibrant new museum and community centre that supports local culture and heritage with programming such as book and poetry readings, art shows, lectures, story telling and music performances.

“Both projects being celebrated today are thanks to the hard work of volunteers, staff, council members past and present, and the support of MPP Graydon Smith and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation,” said David Moore, Mayor, Township of McKellar. “St. Stephen’s Church is one of the last historical buildings in McKellar Township, Broadbent area, and will now welcome new generations of guests as the doors open to a community hub and museum for all to enjoy. Residents across the West Parry Sound area will also now be able to enjoy playing on a brand-new ball diamond right in the heart of McKellar.”

“By supporting these projects that strengthen and protect community and culture, our government continues to step up to the plate,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “If a true home run is measured not in runs scored but in impacts made, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation is hitting it out of the park with its funding for infrastructure projects and impact across the North.”

Announced in June 2025, the Ontario government is refocusing the NOHFC to prioritize investments that protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of Northern Ontario. The renewed focus is boosting competitiveness, securing new opportunities and ensuring the North remains a leader in Ontario’s economy. This new direction is in addition to the province’s recently announced investment of an additional $30 million over the next three years, bringing the NOHFC’s annual budget to a total of $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities.

Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $905 million in 7,309 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $2.8 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 11,210 jobs.

