Visit This Haunted Barn In Huntsville On Oct. 30th And 31st

If you are looking for something to do in Huntsville on Halloween weekend, this might be the perfect option for you.
A Huntsville resident on Noorth Fetterly Street is inviting the public to visit their haunted barn at 16 North Fetterly St. behind the courthouse.
There is no admission fees
October 30th and 31st from 7-9pm each night.
What you need to know:
*Nothing jumps out at you
*Nothing will touch you
*Please do not touch anything
*Do not cross the caution taped areas
*It is scary so may not be suitable for little people
But everyone especially all kiddos any age are welcome !
*Viewer discretion advised