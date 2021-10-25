Leah Walker Announced As Next Executive Director At South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

The Board of Directors of South Muskoka Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Leah Walker to serve in the position of Executive Director, effective December 6. Leah will succeed Colin Miller, who is retiring at the end of 2021 after serving at SMHF for 17 years.

Leah has worked in fundraising for over a decade and has served in previous positions with South Muskoka Hospital Foundation since 2018, including most recently in the role of Director, Annual Giving.

Foundations Chair Jodie Evans, is delighted with Leah’s appointment; “In her time at SMHF Leah has gained the confidence and trust of the Board of Directors, demonstrating outstanding leadership, commitment, dedication, and loyalty to the organization, as well as to her colleagues and community stakeholders. We are thrilled to congratulate Leah on her appointment as Executive Director of SMHF. We’ve had the pleasure of working with Leah on our team over the past number of years and the fit between Leah and the Foundation is undeniable. We are so excited to see both thrive with this new appointment. Congratulations to both the Foundation, and Leah.”

Colin Miller will stay on until December 31st to help Leah get familiar with her new role, ensuring the transition will have minimal impact on staff, stakeholders, and the day-to-day operations of the Foundation.