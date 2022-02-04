Victim Identified After Fatal Snowmobile Collision In The Municipality Of Dysart Et Al

Haliburton Highlands OPP have identified the driver in a fatal snowmobile collision on a Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trail in the Municipality of Dysart et al.

On February 2, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., the Haliburton Highlands OPP were contacted by Haliburton County Paramedic Services (EMS) to respond to a single snowmobile collision on OFSC trail E109 in the Municipality of Dysart et al. The Highlands East Fire Department also attended.

The snowmobile driver, who was pronounced at the scene, has been identified as Robert Hubers (age 58) of Leaskdale.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Collision Reconstructionists attended and are assisting with the investigation of this collision. The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario was also requested and attended the scene.

The investigation is continuing and Haliburton Highlands OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431.

Snowmobilers are reminded to use caution at all times. Snowmobiling is an off-road activity that occurs in an unpredictable and uncontrollable natural environment. The OPP is committed to saving lives on Ontario’s highways, trails and waterways through the reduction of preventable injury and death.