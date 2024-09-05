Utopia Resident Celebrates Big Win With RVH Auxiliary Community 50/50 Draw’s Jackpot

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary celebrated one of its biggest wins to date with their summer community 50/50 draw. Glen M. of Utopia was moved to tears about his new found-luck after receiving his cheque of over $600,000.

“RVH has been there for myself, my family and friends and one small way of paying it forward is by purchasing the 50/50 tickets as frequently as possible,” says Glen.

With each community draw, the RVH Auxiliary continues to raise funds to support their $5-million pledge to RVH’s Keep Life Wild Campaign, which includes expanding the Barrie Campus and building a new Innisfil Campus.

“This is such a great win for Glen and for us,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary President. “Our Foundation is raising $100 million for the health centre, and we are working diligently to help them achieve their goal. The draw is more than a chance to win money; it plays a vital role in supporting healthcare across all of Simcoe Muskoka. Every ticket sold goes towards providing life-saving specialized care close to home.”

The next grand prize draw takes place on September 26. An additional $20,000 will be given away in two early bird draws throughout the month.