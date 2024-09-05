Huntsville Launches 2025-2026 Budget Survey to Gather Community Input

The Town of Huntsville’s annual budget process is well underway to prepare the Draft 2025-2026 Budget and this year the Town is launching a community survey to gather input from residents on their opinions and priorities related to the municipal budget. The survey will be open from September 3-30, 2024 and the results will be taken into consideration as the Draft Budget is being finalized.

“We want to better understand what is most important to Huntsville residents when it comes to how your tax dollars are allocated in the 2025-2026 Draft Budget,” says Julia McKenzie, Director of Financial Services/Treasurer for the Town of Huntsville. “Whether you are a year-round resident or own a cottage or other property in Huntsville, if you pay property taxes then we want to hear from you! This is your opportunity to tell us what your priorities are when it comes to the various municipal services funded by the Town’s portion of property taxes.”

The 2025-2026 Budget Survey asks residents about their views on various municipal spending priorities. The tax dollars allocated during the Town’s budgetary process go to support municipal services such as: Parks, Cemeteries, Trails and Green Spaces; Aquatic, Recreation and Leisure Services; Arts, Culture and Heritage; Bylaw and Community Standards; Fire and Emergency Management; Public Transit; Roads, Sidewalks, Bridges and Storm Systems; Building; Planning and Development; Communication and Engagement; Economic Development; Huntsville Public Library; and Asset Management (Town Infrastructure).

2025-2026 Budget Process

New this year, the Town will prepare budgets for two years at once. Having a multi-year budget allows the Town to effectively allocate resources over the longer term and makes it simpler for residents to see the future direction of taxes, municipal programs and services. The budget will be first considered at a two-day budget meeting on November 11 and 12, 2024. The Draft Budget will then be discussed by General Committee at one or more meetings. The final budget is expected to be passed by Council in January 2025. Proposals for new budget requests from the community have been received and the process is now closed; any approved recommendations for new community requests will be included in the draft budget for 2025-2026.

To complete the 2025-2026 Budget survey, please visit MyHuntsville.ca. For more information, please see the Town’s Budget and Finances page on Huntsville.ca. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Town’s Finance Department.