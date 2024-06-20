Update To Roadside Mowing In Muskoka Lakes

The Township of Muskoka Lakes has started its annual roadside mowing program. The roadside mowing program makes roads safer by preventing vegetation from encroaching onto the road surface, and also improves sightlines and roadside drainage. Drivers are asked to take extra caution near mowing equipment and pass only when it is safe to do so. Additionally, pedestrians and cyclists are reminded to stay well back from any working equipment at all times.

Monarch Butterflies and Milkweed

In recent years, the population of monarch butterflies has decreased substantially in North America and monarch butterflies are currently listed as a species of “special concern” under the Ontario Endangered Species Act, 2007. Milkweed plants are an essential part of the monarch’s reproductive cycle as monarch larvae and caterpillars feed solely on milkweed plants. A contributing factor to the decline in monarch populations in North America has been attributed to the elimination of milkweed in agricultural areas.

Milkweed Conservation

The Township of Muskoka Lakes will avoid cutting milkweed plants as part of its roadside mowing program to the extent possible. Due to safety concerns, it may not be possible to avoid cutting plants at intersections or in areas where sightlines are restricted.

What can you do to help?

Residents are encouraged to help by marking milkweed with orange tape or orange cloth that will improve visibility for the operator and increase the chances of the plants being left in place. Flagging tape is available from the Township’s Public Works Department upon request. While we appreciate this assistance, please remember to always be aware of traffic when walking along the side of the road, when entering or exiting a vehicle and to only pull over in areas that it is safe to do so. Property owners who have milkweed on their property are encouraged to leave it in place whenever possible and to encourage new growth including planting of new plants.

If you have any questions about the roadside mowing program, or milkweed, please reach out to the Township of Muskoka Lakes Public Works Department at 705-765-3156.