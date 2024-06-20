Help Shape The Future Of Downtown Orillia

The City of Orillia has developed a new, long-term vision for Orillia’s downtown as part of the Downtown Tomorrow Plan Update and is seeking input on the draft plan until Aug. 17, 2024.

“Downtown Orillia plays a vital role in the overall health and vibrancy of our city and is a gathering place for residents and visitors alike,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “I encourage everyone to take the time to read the draft Downtown Tomorrow Plan Update and provide your feedback. Your input and engagement are vital as we work together to create a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable downtown for generations to come.”

Members of the public, organizations, and other interested parties can view the updated plan, overview video, and complete the online survey at orillia.ca/DowntownTomorrow. Written comments can also be provided via email to Jill Lewis, Senior Planner, at jlewis@orillia.ca. If you need assistance or require an alternative method to complete the survey or view the virtual open house, please contact Jill Lewis at jlewis@orillia.ca or call 705-418-3232.

The Downtown Tomorrow Plan Update builds on the successes of the 2012 plan and identifies new goals to guide actions during the next 10 to 20 years. The draft plan update was informed by input received through various engagement opportunities over the past year, including workshops, open houses, interviews with various parties, and public survey results.

The draft plan proposes to establish seven goals for the downtown:

Increase the residential population and offer a full range of housing options. Reinforce downtown as a civic and institutional hub. Acknowledge Orillia’s Indigenous history and reinforce its cultural resources. Enhance the shopping and dining experience. Improve connections downtown and enhance safety. Create and enhance space for playing, gathering, and relaxing. Promote Orillia as a year-round destination and enhance the visitor experience.

The draft plan also proposes 31 strategic initiatives to be pursued over the next 20 years to achieve the seven goals listed above for the downtown. These include initiatives such as building on the Orillia Waterfront Centre to create a multi-purpose recreation hub at the waterfront or improving active transportation connections to the Orillia Recreation Centre.

Many of the strategic initiatives identified in the original 2012 Downtown Tomorrow Plan have been implemented or are underway, such as the Waterfront Redevelopment Project, connecting Coldwater Road to Centennial Drive, and the Downtown Tomorrow Community Improvement Plan.

The draft Downtown Tomorrow Plan update was presented to Council on June 17, 2024. Once input is received from Council, interested parties and the community, the final plan will be presented for Council’s consideration this fall.

To read the full draft Downtown Tomorrow Plan update, and to provide your input, please visit orillia.ca/DowntownTomorrow.