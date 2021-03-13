Directed by Erin Brandenburg

Written by Cedric Martin, Lindsey Middleton and Kimberlee Walker

Dramaturgy by Sukhpreet Sangha

Featuring Duncan Gibson-Lockhart, Frances Loiselle,

Lindsey Middleton, Calvin Petersen, and Yusuf Zine

Theatre of the Beat in partnership with Muskoka DART (Domestic Assault Review Team)

present UNMUTE: The Impact of a Pandemic on Gender-Based Violence.

UNMUTE premiered in recognition of domestic violence awareness month in November 2020.

UNMUTE was originally commissioned in hopes of reaching a vast audience and bringing awareness to the rise of domestic violence and gender-based assault during COVID-19.

Theatre of the Beat sold out all four original shows last fall and had people attending from Turo Nova Scotia, across to Prince Rupert BC, as well as in America and New Zealand. Theatre of the Beat (TOTB) is virtually touring the piece to 22 communities across Canada during the spring of 2021.

TOTB is thrilled to be partnering with Muskoka DART and bringing UNMUTE to Muskoka residents on Thursday, March 18th from 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm. The Zoom performance is a free event for anyone who registers.

There will be a crisis call worker from Muskoka DART present at the show to give further insights and strategies for how to help friends and family members experiencing violence at home. This interactive, forum theatre piece will allow audience members to stop the action of the play and suggest different approaches to navigating these difficult situations around gender-based violence.

TOTB is a Canadian, touring theatre company working to catalyze conversations on social justice and its intersection with the beliefs of the communities in which it finds itself. Since 2011 Theatre of the Beat has been staging change across North America by performing original social justice theatre for communities that are not typically exposed to the arts. We have partnered with NGOs and performed over two hundred shows in theatres, festivals, churches, universities, and prisons across Canada, the United States, and the Netherlands. Due to the physical restrictions of COVID-19, Theatre of the Beat has had to quickly adapt to finding ways of presenting work and connecting with our communities online. This year TOTB celebrates its

10th years of ‘Staging Change’.

For more information, full tour dates, and registration for UNMUTE see www.theatreofthebeat.ca/unmute

Contact : Lindsey Middleton

lindsey@theatreofthebeat.ca “This theatre company is one to watch.” – CBC Winnipeg