Unlock Your Inner Disruptor With Georgian’s Further, Faster Program Starting Jan. 26

When Krystal Rietkoetter was looking for expert feedback on how to grow her wedding gown business, she decided to enrol in the Further, Faster program offered through the Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre (HBEC) at Georgian College.

Throughout the intensive seven-week program, participants gain many valuable tools to help start, grow and scale their business and create an effective and efficient foundation in the market. Rietkoetter, who owns Ceremony Bridal Studio in Barrie, completed the program back in 2020.

“I enrolled in the Further Faster program to study from established entrepreneurs and connect with other emerging small businesses,” she said. “I also learned more about branding and the importance of using all your resources and connections. Barrie is an incredible community to be an entrepreneur in, so I would encourage others to take advantage of programs like Further Faster, and to learn from mentors and business professionals who are willing to donate their time.”

The Further Faster program, which launched in the summer of 2018, has helped more than 220 entrepreneurs, and Sara Bentham, Director of the Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre said creating successful businesses has major benefits in the local community as well as enhances economic stability and improving the vitality of our region.

“The centre assists in four main areas: training, programs, connections, funding and mentorship,” said Bentham. “We bring all four of these areas together to surround an entrepreneur and help take their business or idea to the next level. Sharing resources creates new opportunities for entrepreneurs when starting or scaling a business and one of the ways we can help is through the Further Faster program.”

The next program cohort starts on Jan. 26 and runs every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (day and time subject to change). The program is online and costs $99 (plus HST). Don’t miss your opportunity to work on your business and meet like-minded entrepreneurs and mentors who will add value to your entrepreneurial toolkit. Register online through HBEC.