Two Vehicle Collision Claims Life In Tiny Township

A motorcycle operator was killed in a collision with another vehicle on Concession 8 East in Tiny Township today.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on June 20, 2024, members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision that occurred at Tiny Township Concession 8 East between Baseline Road and Simcoe County Road 6. The collision involved a jeep towing a trailer and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator, a 56-year-old male from Clearview Township, ON., was transported to hospital and where he was pronounced deceased. The operator of the jeep was not injured.

The name of the male was not released.

Concession Road 8 East remains closed while the scene is being investigated by OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) members. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.