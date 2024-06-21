Collaboration Strengthens For Hospital Redevelopment In Muskoka

At the invitation of Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney, senior leadership from Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), municipal officials from Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Muskoka Lakes, the District Municipality of Muskoka, and a group of South Muskoka physicians met on Tuesday to discuss the capital redevelopment plan for the multi-site regional hospital in Muskoka. The meeting, which focused on critical topics such as quality patient care, transportation, recruitment and retention of physicians and staff, and the number of services and beds planned for both the Huntsville and Bracebridge facilities, marked a meaningful step forward in collaboration.

Physicians at the meeting voiced their concerns and posed questions about the redevelopment plan, with quality care as their primary focus. Municipal officials present expressed their support in working with the provincial government and everyone involved, reinforcing the commitment to addressing community healthcare challenges in Muskoka.

Dave Uffelman, incoming MAHC Board Chair, emphasized the mutual goals and objectives of both healthcare leadership and physicians in attendance, stating, “I am hearing that we are not that far apart in our thinking on this plan and that we are all interested in providing the highest quality care possible for people in our community.”

Mayor Rick Maloney highlighted the significance of this collaborative effort, stating, “I am encouraged by the discussion between MAHC and our local physicians today. This level of collaboration is vital for ensuring that our hospital redevelopment meets the needs of all residents across our region. It is an important step in rebuilding trust between all the partners.”

Dr. Scott Whynot, South Muskoka Family Physician, shared his perspective, stating, “I have concerns about whether the planned bed numbers will meet our future demands, though I’m pleased with the recent collaborative efforts with MAHC, led by local municipal officials, and I’m hopeful to see further positive developments in redevelopment planning as we work together to design the best healthcare for our community.”

Focused on understanding the complexities of the plan and data provided by MAHC senior leadership and the Resource Planning Group (RPG), physicians in attendance requested clarity around some of the proposed details of the multi-site regional hospital in order to support further discussion.

The healthcare strategy for South Muskoka includes a substantial increase in services, projecting annual visits to more than double from 60,000 to over 140,000. This expansion will feature specialized surgical services and clinics. Emphasizing a community-based approach, the initiative aims to enhance care for individuals needing different levels of support and minimizing unnecessary hospital bed usage.

“This week’s meeting with South Muskoka physicians and local officials marked a positive step forward in our collaborative efforts to advance the capital redevelopment plan for our regional hospitals in Muskoka”, said MAHC CEO Cheryl Harrison. “We’re focused on enhancing patient care, addressing transportation needs, and ensuring the recruitment and retention of top-tier medical professionals and staff. This partnership is crucial as we expand services across Huntsville and Bracebridge to meet our community’s evolving healthcare needs.”

To ensure the success of the multi-site regional hospital plan, an intentional focus on community-based support is essential. District Chair Jeff Lehman emphasized, “We have a significant opportunity to transform healthcare in our region and we need to take it. We all need to pull together as partners in our community to expand the home-based supports and services that are part of the plan. Together, we can help prevent hospitalization and support people in their healthcare journey, both at two new, leading-edge hospitals and through new service models in the community.”.

The group acknowledged that while there is more work to do in refining the plan, the meeting fostered a stronger working relationship that will be essential in planning over the coming years. This ongoing collaboration aims to ensure high-quality patient care in Muskoka, both during the redevelopment phase and beyond the opening of the new hospital facilities.

For more information on the plan for healthcare in Muskoka, visit madeinmuskokahealthcare.ca.