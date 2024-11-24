Two-Thirds Of Canadian Online Holiday Shoppers Expect To Spend The Same Or More In 2024

Federal Express Corporation, the world’s largest express transportation company, conducted a survey about holiday shopping. Canadian consumers are preparing for an active holiday shopping season, according to the latest FedEx Canada Online Holiday Shopping Survey. The annual study reveals that despite ongoing economic pressures, such as inflation and rising costs, 54 per cent of holiday shoppers plan to spend the same amount as last year, with 13 per cent planning to spend even more.

The survey also showed a slight drop in the number of respondents who anticipate spending a little or a lot less on holiday-related purchases compared to last year. In 2023, 37 per cent planned for a reduction in holiday spending while in 2024, this number decreased to 33 per cent. For those planning to spend less this year, inflation and increased cost of living expenses are the main reasons (64 per cent), closely followed by anticipated living expenses for this coming winter (56 per cent). The third most popular reason cited by respondents was reducing the number of people they’re giving gifts to this year, at 34 per cent.

“While financial constraints are still top of mind, it’s very promising to see an increase in purchase intent leading into the holiday shopping season,” said Ann-Marie McIntosh, Vice President Global Brand at FedEx. “Our data showed that the majority of Canadians surveyed, 66 per cent, aren’t stressed about holiday shopping. They’re using time-tested strategies—like waiting for major sales, conducting research, and taking stock of who’s on their shopping lists—to make the most of their holiday budgets.”

Top Trend: Porch Pirate Concerns Persist, but Digital Solutions Provides Confidence

FedEx is committed to enhancing the customer experience by offering a suite of digital tools designed to provide comprehensive visibility into shipments from the warehouse to the recipient’s doorstep. The FedEx Mobile app delivers features such as picture proof of delivery, near-real-time updates, and the ability to redirect packages to retail locations, all aimed at helping online shoppers minimize the risk of package theft this season.

Findings in the survey indicates that 81 per cent of respondents expect online retailers to offer tracking features, with four out of five utilizing tracking alerts and notifications in the past 12 months. Notably, 25 per cent of consumers check their shipment status multiple times a day, underscoring the importance of transparency in the package journey.

Despite a decrease in reported package thefts—from 16 per cent in 2023 to 10 per cent in 2024—67 per cent of online shoppers remain concerned about porch pirates. However, 59 per cent plan to continue shopping online as usual, citing the convenience of e-commerce (70 per cent) as a key reason. Additionally, 42 per cent of respondents value access to shipment information, such as picture proof of delivery, real-time tracking, mobile apps, and notifications. In fact, 58 per cent use delivery tracking tools as their primary method to protect against package theft.

“Canadian consumers are proactive and tech-savvy when it comes to tracking needs,” shared McIntosh. “That’s why at FedEx, we continue to enhance our customer experience with a suite of digital tools. The new and improved capabilities at FedEx tracking and the FedEx Mobile app provide better visibility on shipments, from the warehouse to the recipient’s doorstep. The ability to see picture proof of delivery, get near-real-time updates, redirect to retail locations, and more are just a few of the ways we’re helping online shoppers minimize the risk of package theft this season.”

More Findings from the 2024 FedEx Canada Holiday Shopping Survey: