Two Residents Fined $3,000 For Illegal Deer Hunt And Providing False Information

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) would like to remind the public that it is illegal to make a false or misleading statement to a conservation officer and to transfer or use another person’s outdoors card, licence, tag or any component of a licence unless authorized to do so by MNRF.

Two men have been fined a total of $3,000 for illegal deer hunting activities that occurred in the Huntsville area. Albert Elgin Groomes, of Huntsville, was fined $2,000 and given a one-year hunting licence suspension for unlawfully using another person’s deer licence and making a false statement to a conservation officer. James Tingley, of Mississauga, was fined $1,000 for making a false statement to a conservation officer.

The court heard that on November 15, 2019, a conservation officer approached Albert Elgin Groomes, who was operating an ATV at night near Huntsville. Blood found on the ATV and questioning by the officer led to suspicion about previous hunting activities. An investigation eventually determined that Groomes had unlawfully killed a white-tailed deer near his residence in Huntsville. Groomes hung the deer in the woods overnight and used the deer tag of James Tingley the next day. Tingley was at home in Mississauga at the time, not at the hunt location. Both men gave multiple false statements to conceal the unlawful activity. The deer was seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Michelle Vella-Baxter heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge, on March 3, 2021.

MNRF conservation officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the current COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy.

To report a natural resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.