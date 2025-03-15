Two People Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 12 In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 12 near Memorial Avenue in the City of Orillia.

On March 15, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., Orillia OPP, Simcoe County Paramedic Service, Orillia Fire Department, Township of Ramara Fire Department, and Air Ambulance were dispatched to Highway 12 and Memorial Avenue in the City of Orillia, for a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic. Orillia OPP then received a second report of a multi-vehicle collision where one vehicle caught fire.

Officers arrived on scene and one individual has been air lifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries and a second individual was transported to a local area hospital.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team are at the scene and are assisting with the investigation. Highway 12 South between Memorial Avenue and West Street South is currently closed due to the incident. Traveler’s are asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.