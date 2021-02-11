Two People Charged For Breaking Into Vehicles Today In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP said they responded to a theft from vehicles in progress (Feb 11, 2021 at at 10:45 am).

Concerned citizens alerted police of two people entering cars in parking lots of businesses in the area of King William St. and Cliffe Ave in Huntsville.

Police located a male and female on Menominee St. Huntsville

The two people were possession of stolen property and were arrested for theft. Further investigation resulted in police locating a quantity of controlled substances in possession of the male and female. A total of 2.7 grams of fentanyl, and 1.0 gram of cocaine were seized.

While being transported to the Huntsville OPP Detachment, the male kicked and dented an OPP cruiser.

The following two people have been charged:

32-year-old Robert Merkel of Huntsville

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Fentanyl

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Theft under $5000

Mischief destroy or damage property

30-year-old Ashley Peavoy of Sprucedale

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Fentanyl

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Theft under $5000

The two accused are being held for bail court.