Two People Charged For Breaking Into Vehicles Today In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP said they responded to a theft from vehicles in progress (Feb 11, 2021 at at 10:45 am).
Concerned citizens alerted police of two people entering cars in parking lots of businesses in the area of King William St. and Cliffe Ave in Huntsville.
Police located a male and female on Menominee St. Huntsville
The two people were possession of stolen property and were arrested for theft. Further investigation resulted in police locating a quantity of controlled substances in possession of the male and female. A total of 2.7 grams of fentanyl, and 1.0 gram of cocaine were seized.
While being transported to the Huntsville OPP Detachment, the male kicked and dented an OPP cruiser.
The following two people have been charged:
32-year-old Robert Merkel of Huntsville
Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Fentanyl
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
Theft under $5000
Mischief destroy or damage property
30-year-old Ashley Peavoy of Sprucedale
Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Cocaine
Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Fentanyl
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
Theft under $5000
The two accused are being held for bail court.