Fatal Collision Claims The Life Of Parry Sound Resident

On February 8, 2021 at 12:09 a.m., the Nipissing West (Sudbury) OPP investigated a two vehicle collision involving a SUV and a Commercial Motor Vehicle on Highway 69, north of Estaire Road in the City of Greater Sudbury.

OPP say the SUV was stolen from the City of Greater Sudbury and was traveling southbound on Highway 69 when it collided with a northbound transport truck.

The driver of the SUV, Tammy Ashawasega, 47-years-of-age from Parry Sound was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene. The collision investigation is on-going and further information will be released as it becomes available.