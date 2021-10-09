Two Impaired Driving Incidents In Gravenhurst

On October 7, 2021 Bracebridge OPP say they observed a motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 11. Just before 9 a.m. the driver was located on Beiers Road, in Gravenhurst.

After further investigation, police arrested and charged 48 year-old Jason Wilkinson of Gravenhurst, with Operation while Impaired by Alcohol and Operation while Prohibited.

The male was transported to hospital by paramedics for minor injuries to his hand.

The accused was also charged with multiple offences under the Highway Traffic Act and is scheduled to appear in Bracebridge Court on November 9, 2021 to answer to his charges. Furthermore his motorcycle was impounded for 45 days.

Just twelve hours later officers received a traffic complaint on Highway 11 Northbound of a vehicle that had struck the centre median. The vehicle was located on Rainbow Circle, in Gravenhurst.

After further investigation, police arrested and charged 41-year-old David Roche of Bracebridge and the passenger 40-year-old David Greand of Bracebridge.

Both males were charged with Operation of Motor vehicle while Impaired by Drugs.

They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 30, 2021 to answer to their charge.