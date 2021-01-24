Two Gravenhurst Residents Face Several Snowmobile Related Charges

Bracebridge OPP say they located two motorized snow vehicles in Gravenhurst on January 24, 2021 just before 4:00 a.m. Police safely located and stopped one MSV and the other fled the scene on the snowmobile trail.

The two motorized snow vehicles located had a front cowling that was made of wood and weather stripping and had no rear/front lighting. A 33-year-old Gravenhurst man was charged under the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act with the following:

Fail to have working head light

Fail to have working rear light

Drive motorized snow vehicle no insurance

Drive motorized snow vehicle permit not issued

Fail to display registration

Fail to display evidence of a permit

The vehicle was towed and he will appear in Court on March 23, 2021. The name of the accused was not released.

A few hours later, the OPP were dispatched near the area of the initial traffic stop for the second MSV which was upside down in the ditch with no driver in sight. A 22-year old Gravenhurst man was located and charged under the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act with the following:

Driver fail to identify self upon request of police officer

Drive no licence

Fail to report circumstance of collision

Fail to display evidence of permit

Drive motorized snow vehicle no insurance

Drive motorized snow vehicle permit no issued

The accused will appear in court at a future date.The name of the accused was not released.