Orillia OPP Lays Charges In Break And Enter Investigation

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male with break and enter and theft.
On January 21, 2021, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police were notified of a break and enter to a home on East Street, Orillia. The caller had returned home and discovered items missing from the apartment. Officers attended and the investigation led them to attend a neighboring apartment where five males were located and arrested for trespassing. Some of the missing items, belonging to the complainant, were recovered and returned.
As a result, Richard Elia, age 58, from Orillia, has been charged with:
- Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence
- Theft under $5000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
The remaining four males were charged with trespassing and released with Provincial Offence Notices.