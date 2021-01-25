Orillia OPP Lays Charges In Break And Enter Investigation

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male with break and enter and theft.

On January 21, 2021, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police were notified of a break and enter to a home on East Street, Orillia. The caller had returned home and discovered items missing from the apartment. Officers attended and the investigation led them to attend a neighboring apartment where five males were located and arrested for trespassing. Some of the missing items, belonging to the complainant, were recovered and returned.

As a result, Richard Elia, age 58, from Orillia, has been charged with:

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Theft under $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The remaining four males were charged with trespassing and released with Provincial Offence Notices.