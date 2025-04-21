Two Charged, $20,000 Worth Of Drugs Taken Off The Streets In Armour Township

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two people with multiple drug related offences after a traffic stop.

On Thursday April 17, 2025, approximately 8:40 p.m., the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were alerted to a suspended driver hit by the Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system. Police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 in the Township of Armour, further to the investigation, resulted in both the driver and passenger being arrested.

Additionally, police seized amounts of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, Oxycodone pills, digital scale, baggies, debt list, and cell phones were seized. The estimated street value for the drugs seized was approximately $20,000.00.

As a result, Andre Lavigne, 37-years-old of West Nipissing was charged with the following:

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

· Possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

· Driving while under suspension

In addition, Onofrio Di Pisa, 56-year-old of West Nipissing has also been charged with:

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

· Possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

Both accused persons were held for a bail hearing.