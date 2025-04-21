Art Meets Ecology: OMAH And Parklane Landscapes Inspire Youth Through Environmental Art Projects

Over the past two years, the Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) has partnered with Parklane Landscapes and Regent Park and now with Lions Oval Public Schools on a dynamic and creative environmental education initiative. Thanks to funding from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP), the program has reached students in Grades 6 to 8 through hands-on learning and artistic exploration focused on youth environmental stewardship.

Through a combination of art, science, and outdoor learning, students have explored essential environmental themes such as native plants, biodiversity, ecological connectivity, and stormwater runoff. The program encourages students to see their natural surroundings not only as something to protect, but also as a source of inspiration and creativity.

“This program is about more than just planting ideas,” says Tanya Cunnington, OMAH’s Arts Programming Coordinator. “It’s about cultivating a deeper connection between young people and the environment — and giving them the tools to express that connection through art.”

Students participated in a variety of activities including nature walks, collaborative art-making, and schoolyard greening projects, guided by educators from OMAH and landscape specialists from Parklane Landscapes. Projects were tailored to each school’s needs and designed to connect Ontario curriculum with real-world environmental issues.

“By combining creative thinking with ecological learning, we’re helping students understand that their voices and choices matter,” says Joanne Mohan, Sustainable Landscape Designer with Parklane Landscapes. “They’re learning how even small changes — like planting native species — can make a big impact on the health of local ecosystems.”

This cross-sector partnership has brought the museum outside its walls and into the schoolyard, reinforcing the power of community-based learning and environmental stewardship.

Students from Lion’s Oval will share their work with family and friends at a small reception to be held at the museum on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 5-6pm.

OMAH looks forward to continuing this work and expanding its reach, offering more students the chance to engage with the natural world through creative expression.