Try This Camping Mac N’ Cheese

This Mac n’ Cheese recipe is the easiest and cheesiest meal you can make ahead for camping!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 Cups Elbow Macaroni

8 oz Prepared Alfredo Sauce

1/2 Cup Sharp Cheddar Cheese Grated

1/2 Cup Parmesan Cheese Grated

1/4 Cup Mozzerella Cheese

1/4-1/2 Cup Half & Half or Whole Milk

Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions:

*Cook pasta according to directions, drain and rinse with cold water.

*Stir Alfredo Sauce into cooked pasta and 3 cheeses.

*Divide between 4 Aluminum Tins sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Store in large plastic food storage bag in cooler until ready to cook.

*Cook 8-10 minutes over the hot coals, remove from fire and serve immediately and enjoy!