Try This Camping Mac N’ Cheese

|Mac n’ Cheese Recipe
This Mac n’ Cheese recipe is the easiest and cheesiest meal you can make ahead for camping!
Ingredients:
1 1/2 Cups Elbow Macaroni
8 oz Prepared Alfredo Sauce
1/2 Cup Sharp Cheddar Cheese Grated
1/2 Cup Parmesan Cheese Grated
1/4 Cup Mozzerella Cheese
1/4-1/2 Cup Half & Half or Whole Milk
Salt & Pepper to taste
Instructions:
*Cook pasta according to directions, drain and rinse with cold water.
*Stir Alfredo Sauce into cooked pasta and 3 cheeses.
*Divide between 4 Aluminum Tins sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Store in large plastic food storage bag in cooler until ready to cook.
*Cook 8-10 minutes over the hot coals, remove from fire and serve immediately and enjoy!