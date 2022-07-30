Try This Camping Mac N’ Cheese

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Mac n’ Cheese Recipe

This Mac n’ Cheese recipe is the easiest and cheesiest meal you can make ahead for camping!

Ingredients:
1 1/2 Cups Elbow Macaroni
8 oz Prepared Alfredo Sauce
1/2 Cup Sharp Cheddar Cheese Grated
1/2 Cup Parmesan Cheese Grated
1/4 Cup Mozzerella Cheese
1/4-1/2 Cup Half & Half or Whole Milk
Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions:
*Cook pasta according to directions, drain and rinse with cold water.
*Stir Alfredo Sauce into cooked pasta and 3 cheeses.
*Divide between 4 Aluminum Tins sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.  Store in large plastic food storage bag in cooler until ready to cook.
*Cook 8-10 minutes over the hot coals, remove from fire and serve immediately and enjoy!

