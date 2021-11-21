Treacherous Commute Possible Monday Morning

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Weather advisory continued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

There is the potential for snow squalls to develop off Georgian Bay and Lake Huron early Monday morning and persist through the morning commute.

These snow squalls are expected to develop in the wake of a cold front and will bring rapidly accumulating snowfall along with reduced visibilities at times. Strong winds near the shores of Georgian Bay will also aid in reduced visibilities due to blowing snow.

Local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are possible with areas experiencing the most intense squalls possibly exceeding 10 cm by the time the squalls move out early Monday afternoon.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.