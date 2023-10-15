Town Of Huntsville Update To Statement From Mayor Nancy Alcock And Huntsville Council

The Mayor and Council of the Town of Huntsville share a collective sense of sorrow and profound sense of loss for members of the community affected by the unspeakable events in the Middle East. The Town recognizes the distress and emotional impact this has on many and condemns acts of violence. Their hearts go out to all those affected by the senseless loss of civilian life. They grieve with members of the community and their loved ones who are affected.

Canadians and their families who are in Israel, the West Bank, or the Gaza Strip and need emergency consular assistance should contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre at: