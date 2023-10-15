OPP Fraud Investigations Lead To Arrest Warrants For Scarborough Resident

A Scarborough resident who negotiated several purchases of watercraft early in the summer months of 2023 in cottage country from social media web sites has a number of outstanding arrest warrants after a number of investigations by members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

A Tiny Township resident contacted the OPP Communication Centre on June 19, 2023 after learning that the certified bank cheque of $28,000 he received for the private sale of his two personal watercrafts and a trailer had been returned by his bank as it was fraudulent. An initial investigation by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment was conducted and a further investigation was commenced by members of the OPP Central Region Fraud Unit.

A similar prior event was reported by a Sommerville Township resident on May 19, 2023 after she sold her two personal watercraft and trailer and received a money order of $35,000 in exchange of which her bank later advised that it too was not honoured at the bank and being returned. An initial investigation was also conducted by members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Detachment and a further investigation into this incident was commenced by the members of the OPP Central Region Fraud Unit.

As a result of these further investigations, the accused in both has been identified and Criminal Code of Canada arrest warrants have been issued from both detachments for Toir Bikzad 28 years of Scarborough, Ontario for the offences of-

Fraud Over $5000 (two counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (two counts)

Possession of an identity document

And further an Criminal Code of Canada arrest warrant has also been issued for the accused for the following offence in conjunction with this investigation in the City of Scarborough.

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

All charges are contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Anyone who may have information about a property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook.