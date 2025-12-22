Tougher Penalties On The Way For Impaired Drivers Starts January 1st

The Huntsville Detachment wants to share upcoming changes to Impaired and alcohol relation driving penalties,

Effective January 1, 2026, the following changes will happen:

1. Increased Roadside Licence Suspensions

First offence: Suspensions increase from 3 to 7 days.

Second offence: Suspensions increase from 7 to 14 days.

Applies to young and novice drivers violating zero-tolerance, warn-range BAC (blood alcohol content) (0.05-0.079), or failing Standard Field Sobriety Testing.

2. Look Back Period

A ‘look back period’ refers to the timeframe within which the number of previous alcohol and/or drug-related occurrences is considered when determining sanctions for a subsequent occurrence.

The following look back periods are being extended from five years to ten years: this applies for all sanctions related to alcohol and/or drug-related occurrences, including Administrative Penalties, licence suspensions, ignition interlock requirements, and remedial programs.

4. Mandatory Remedial Education for First-Time Occurrences

Drivers receiving their first roadside suspension for alcohol/drug-related occurrences must complete a remedial education program, delivered by CAMH.

Second or subsequent suspensions require participation in a treatment program.

These requirements will be reflected in the updated Notice of Suspension and the Inquiry Services System.

If you suspect some is driving impaired, please call 911.

The Huntsville OPP is committed to serving our province. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.