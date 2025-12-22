Over 200 Seniors Have Christmas Wishes Fulfilled By Bracebridge Library Patrons

This year was the 5th annual Santa for Seniors program. In partnership with the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, the District of Muskoka, James Street Retirement Residence, The Pines Long-Term Care Home, Muskoka Hills Retirement Villa, and Castle Peak Retirement Residence, seniors wrote anonymous wish lists, which went onto a Christmas tree at the library for patrons to select and fulfill.

Once the wish lists were gone, they were replaced with tags listing the items needed by the Manna Food Bank in Bracebridge. This year, 90 boxes and bags of goods were donated. They included non-perishable food items along with treats and toys for pets.

Mathew Reisler, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the library, says the wish lists were all taken almost as soon as they were available.