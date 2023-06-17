Torch Run For Special Olympics In Parry Sound On Monday

You are invited to come out and join the OPP as they support the Torch Run for Special Olympics.

On Monday, June 19, 2023, members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police will be walking in the local Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

This year, the Torch Run will commence at 10:00 a.m. from the Parry Sound Bike Shop located at 25 Mary Street in Parry Sound. The route will be Church Street, Seguin Street, James Street, Rosetta Street and finish back at the Bike Shop. All ages are welcome to attend and walk or bike.

Following the walk there will be a BBQ held at the Royal Bank, 1 Pine Drive, Parry Sound, ON, to raise funds for the Special Olympics.