Tip From The Public Leads To Impaired Arrest In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver after receiving a concern from a member of the public.

On July 28, 2025, at 8:35 p.m., Bracebridge OPP responded to a concern from a member of the public about a possible impaired driver in the area of Steamship Bay Road in Gravenhurst. An officer located the vehicle a short distance away, conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 34-year-old Fraser Kenney of London, ON with Operation while impaired- Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 26, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Members of the public are important partners in the ongoing efforts to keep Muskoka roads safe. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.