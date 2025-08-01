OPP Make Arrest After Shelter-In-Place In Parry Sound

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested one person for brandishing a knife.

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a weapons call near James Street in Parry Sound. It was reported the individual was shouting and walking around with a knife.

The person was located, a short time later, with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine, OPP Remotely Piloted Aerial System (Drone) and OPP Aviation.

As a result, Lance Chevrette, 31 years-old, of Parry Sound was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

·        Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

·        Fail to comply with release order

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

