Tiny Fire And Emergency Services Offers Free Home Fire Safety Audit To Residents

In order to promote awareness of provincial smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarm requirements, the Township of Tiny Fire and Emergency Services Department is offering a complimentary Home Fire Safety Audit service to its residents.

Participation provides residents amnesty to our Zero Tolerance Smoke Alarm policy provided the residence is in full compliance with both the Smoke/CO regulations upon completion of the audit.

“If the home requires additional alarms, to be compliant with the latest amendments, the Township of Tiny Fire and Emergency Services Department will provide them at the Fire Department’s cost and install them free of charge,” stated Dave Flewelling, Director of Fire and Emergency Services/Fire Chief for the Township. “The installation of hardwired alarms may require the services of an electrician which we can arrange for a nominal fee.”

Residents may contact the Fire and Emergency Services Department at 705-322-1161 to request a home audit. Our professional personnel will conduct a comprehensive safety audit and discuss how to reduce the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning in your home.

If you wish to participate in this program, please call the Fire and Emergency Services Department to set up an appointment and arrange a home visit.