Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win Is Back Sept. 20

Guests will earn one Roll for each eligible item purchased — including most hot and cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast wraps — when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards card.

Guests with a physical Tims Rewards card must register for an account with an active e-mail address and link their card online to be able to reveal their Rolls on the Roll Up To Win website. Guests with unregistered Tim Rewards cards can still accumulate digital Rolls which can be revealed after they create an online account and link it to their physical card.

This version of Roll Up To Win has the largest prize pool ever, including nearly 12 million coffees and four million donuts, 45,000 $25 Tim Cards, and Tims Rewards points. Other prizes available to be won include: