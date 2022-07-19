Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners And Guests Raised Over $12M This Camp Day

Camp Day has raised over $237 million in its history and has helped send more than 300,000 youth between the ages of 12 to 16 to a multi-year camp-based program at one of seven Tims Camps in Canada and the United States. Campers are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

“We’re so grateful for the support of our guests and from those who volunteered their time and efforts to have made this year’s Camp Day one to remember,” said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. “We can’t thank Canadians and Tims restaurant owners and their teams enough for such an incredible achievement – raising over $12 million – and helping us support the important work of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.”

Guests can still support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps by making a one-time or monthly donation online any time at www.timscamps.com.

“Every dollar donated helps to inspire and motivate youth through our multi-year, overnight camp experiences that are uniquely powerful in quickly building critical skills and empowering campers to better cope with challenging circumstances in the future,” said Graham Oliver, a Tims restaurant owner and President of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“Many of the young people we support have never had the opportunity to experience camp or travel outside their city or town. Tims Camps can be a life-changing experience for our campers and we thank everyone for their continued support of Camp Day and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.”

For more information on how to get involved with Tims Camps throughout the year, as well as the summer, school-based and community-based programming, visit www.timscamps.com.