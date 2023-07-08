Tim Hortons Camp Day Is July 19

Tim Hortons Camp Day is returning on July 19 across Canada and in the United States!

Every Camp Day, 100 per cent of the proceeds from all hot and iced coffee sales at Tims restaurants are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to help underserved youth reach their full potential.

Starting today, Tims guests can support Tims Camps by purchasing a Camp Day bracelet for $3 or a Donation Badge available at restaurants for $2, with all proceeds donated to Tims Camps.

“For over 30 years, Camp Day has helped Tims Camps empower youth to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better,” said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

“I’m so proud of how our restaurant owners, their team members, and our guests rally together every Camp Day to make a difference – and together we’re helped deliver a life-changing experience to over 315,000 youth. I encourage everyone to join us on July 19 and help us write a new chapter for deserving youth across the country.”

Camp Day was kickstarted in 1987 by 58 restaurant owners in Atlantic Canada who donated 24 hours of sales to the Tim Horton Children’s Camp in Tatamagouche, N.S. The initiative expanded across Tim Hortons restaurants in 1991. Tim Hortons, its restaurant owners and guests collectively raised over $12 million on Camp Day last year and a total of over $236 million has been raised since 1991.





How to support on Camp Day: