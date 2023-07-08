Brandt Group Of Companies Makes Historic $2M Donation To CNIB

The Brandt Group of Companies, a long-standing supporter of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), has made an unprecedented contribution of $2 million in support of CNIB programs in Western Canada. This momentous donation, which was made possible by Brandt’s Thanks a Billion program, marks the largest single gift ever received by CNIB Saskatchewan in CNIB’s 100+ years of serving the community.

Over the years, Brandt has continuously demonstrated its commitment to supporting CNIB and its initiatives, sponsoring various events and activities, including the CNIB Guide Dogs with Purpose Gala, as well as the unforgettable fireworks event on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

“Brandt has been an exceptional partner to CNIB, and their support continues to have a significant impact on the lives of our participants across Canada,” says Christall Beaudry, Vice President, Western Canada at CNIB. “This historic donation will profoundly shape CNIB’s endeavors in Saskatchewan, while also enabling the growth of the Mobile Hub and CNIB Guide Dogs programs across Canada.”

CNIB’s Mobile Hub is an initiative that brings essential services and programs directly to communities, both large and small, across Canada. The Mobile Hub team travels extensively, offering a diverse range of programs, such as technology training, employment skills workshops, and recreational activities like adaptive yoga.

The gift will also directly support CNIB Guide Dogs, an integral program that raises, trains, and matches guide dogs with Canadians who are blind or partially sighted.

“The work of CNIB is a gamechanger for thousands of Canadians whose lives have been impacted by blindness,” says Shaun Semple, Brandt CEO. “Brandt is proud to offer tangible support for critical community programming through CNIB and its many initiatives.”

CNIB expresses its deepest appreciation to the Brandt Group of Companies for their unwavering commitment to empowering individuals with sight loss and creating a more inclusive society. The symbolic presentation of the generous donation took place on July 6th, during a Saskatchewan Roughriders game, emphasizing the shared vision of fostering positive change in the community.

“As a part of the fundraising efforts launched at the game earlier this week, we have set up a text-to-donate line where members of the community can simply text CNIB to 20222 to make a $5 donation,” Beaudry adds. “We encourage everyone to join us in this initiative and contribute to the vital programs and services offered by CNIB.”