Feds Supports Research To Better Understand The Delivery Of Medical Assistance In Dying In Canada

Medical assistance in dying (MAID) remains a complex and deeply personal issue for many Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that the practice of MAID balances laws that give autonomy and freedom of choice for Canadians in a system that provides strong safeguards to protect those who may be vulnerable and has a process that guarantees compassionate and diligent consideration of every request for MAID.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $560,000 in funding over two years to the University of Alberta to conduct the first comprehensive national review of how MAID is provided across the country and expand understanding about individual and family experiences with MAID.

This project, MAID: Descriptions of and experiences with models across Canada, will further enhance knowledge about approaches to MAID delivery across the country by gathering data and information to highlight strengths, challenges, and considerations of MAID service delivery, and identify best practices for all levels of government as well as health partners. The project will complement information collected and reported through the federal MAID monitoring system, providing a better understanding of the experiences of persons requesting MAID, including factors leading to their request. It will also help to shed light on issues such as access to MAID, quality of delivery, and cultural appropriateness.

This announcement marks yet another step toward enhancing the collection of information on MAID service delivery and implementation across Canada. The Government of Canada will continue to work with provinces, territories, and health partners to ensure MAID practice in Canada operates in a consistent and safe manner across the country.