Ticket Purchased In Orillia Turns Into $100,000 Encore Win

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Ross Doerksen of Brechin. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the October 20, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

“I play the lottery on and off,” shared Ross while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The 65-year-old took a walk to the convenience store to get some snacks when he decided to check his tickets. “I saw I won $100,000 and said, ‘That can’t be right!'”

Ross says he phoned his sister who lives in Winnipeg to share the news. “She thinks it’s great!”

He has no big plans for his win yet. “I’ll put it in the bank,” Ross concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Front Street in Orillia.