Sudden Death Investigation On York Street In Bracebridge

Sudden death investigation in Bracebridge on York Street

Members of the Bracebridge OPP are currently investigating a sudden death that occurred in the area of York Street in Bracebridge.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3 shortly after 9:30 a.m., officers from the Bracebridge OPP along with Muskoka Paramedics attended an address near York Street involving a sudden death, which has been deemed non-suspicious. There is no threat to public safety. Bracebridge Crime Unit and Forensic Identification with the assistance of the Chief Coroner’s office are continuing the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

