Three People Charged For Theft From A Gravenhurst Grocery Store

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three people after a theft complaint in Gravenhurst.

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 4:45 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a theft that had just occurred at a local retail store in Gravenhurst after an off-duty police officer became aware of the incident. Police were able to track the vehicle, a white cube van, southbound on Highway 11 south, and Orillia OPP officers conducted a traffic stop on Atlantis Drive in Orillia.

Police arrested and charged 43-year-old David Ronto of Scarborough, 34-year-old Karoly Vadsz of North York and a 16-year-old also from North York, each with Theft Under $5000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The accused adults will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 23, 2026 to answer to their charges and the youth, whose identity is protected under provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will appear in Bracebridge Youth Court on July 2, 2026 to answer to his charges.