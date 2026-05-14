Bracebridge Resident Charged In Huntsville With Impaired Driving

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in relation to an impaired driver.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Ceramic Mine Road in Huntsville at approximately 12:18 am. Officers attended the scene and located the motor vehicle.

As a result of the investigation a female, 29-years-old, of Bracebridge, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Huntsville OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.