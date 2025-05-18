Three Charged After Drug Investigation In Orillia

An investigation led by the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has resulted in the arrest of three individuals and a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone pills and Canadian and American currency.

On May 14, 2025, at approximately 9:00 pm, members of the Orillia CSCU, Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) including the Canine Unit, as well as Central Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) assisted in executing a search warrant at an address on West Street South in the City of Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and face numerous Criminal and Controlled Drugs and Substances related charges.

Dorthy Dares, 50-year-old of Orillia, was charged with:

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

– Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid x2

Daniel McManus, 29-year-old of Orillia, was charged with:

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

– Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid x2

Trent Vollick, 24-year-old of No Fixed Address, was charged with:

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

– Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition x2

– Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order x2

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid x2

All three individuals were held in custody for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia the following day.

Over 300 grams of Cocaine, over 120 grams of Fentanyl, over 450 pills of Hydromorphone, and over $4000 of Canadian currency, along with drug trafficking paraphernalia and prohibited weapons were seized as part of the investigation, as shown in the attached photo.

