Putting The Real In Muskoka Real Estate With Agent Alexis Victor

Muskoka may be known for its luxury listings, but real estate agent Alexis Victor puts the real in local real estate, buying and selling forever homes, family cottages and commercial listings for people across cottage country.

Victor’s focus isn’t getting the biggest or most beautiful listings. Instead, she aims to help people. She works with Toronto-based brokerage Royal LePage Signature. The brokerage has three offices and 1,300 agents across the GTA, bringing together a large Toronto network with her deep knowledge of Simcoe-Muskoka. She grew up at the Woodville Livestock Auction Sale Barn in a home her grandfather built. She went to high school in Lindsay, Blacksmithing college in Haliburton and lived in Toronto for 20 years. She now resides in Washago and has a cottage in Port Carling.

“I grew up in the Kawarthas, I spent my summers in Muskoka, so it’s not like I’m this city person coming in who doesn’t have a history here,” Victor said. “I have a very, very deep history… There aren’t many areas north of Toronto that I’m not pretty well versed in.”

Her personal experience living and cottaging in the area gives her firsthand knowledge of how to help her clients. Whether people are downsizing, looking for their first waterfront property or moving from the city, she helps coach them on what to consider.

For older people seeking a forever home, proximity to a hospital may be crucial. For those new to rural living, details like the need for proper insulation or a generator are essential in the buying process.

“I’ve got a buyer’s guide that basically outlines things that you should consider when you’re purchasing a rural or a waterfront property,” she said. “Can you get high-speed internet? Is it a year-round road? Is it a four-season property?… All those types of things.”

She covers everything from taxes on secondary residences to getting proper status documents on pre-construction properties to ensure her clients have the knowledge they need. She has extra insight thanks to her experience as both an agent and a client in the region.

Victor also offers a robust roster of inspectors and a rich knowledge of the listings in the area. She keeps an eye on properties that have been suspended, expired, delisted or terminated since they often go back on the market. If a client reaches out with criteria of what they want, she’s likely to have a property or two ready to recommend.

“I live and breathe like real estate, and I keep on top of what inventory is coming up,” she said. “It’s not just about looking at the MLS, trying to find what’s there, but it’s also going out hunting for the right property for your clients.”

The real estate market has been in its worst state in decades over the last few years. Victor said it’s been like standing in quicksand with high prices and constant changes. Now, the time has come for people who have been chasing down the chance to buy.

Muskoka and the surrounding areas are full of potential properties this spring, and Victor has the quick decision-making and strong connections to maximize the market’s offerings.

“For the last two years, even if you wanted to buy, it was really challenging to get financing,” she said. “Things have started to lighten up a little bit, and because of that, there are some crazy opportunities to get into the market.”

One of those opportunities comes in the form of an exciting commercial listing in Huntsville. Home of the beloved Westside Fish and Chips, 126 and 128 Main Street offers a mixed-use marvel to potential property owners in Muskoka.

The investment opportunity includes multiple income streams as well as a chance to capitialize on the area’s dedicated local population and strong tourism industry.

“126 and 128 Main Street is a prime Muskoka location overlooking Hunter’s Bay with tons of potential to expand or build your business and generate income from the laundromat, apartment [and] retail space in addition to the large iconic West Side Fish and Chips restaurant space,” Victor said. “This mixed-use property can be used as is or converted to suit your needs in this prime location.”

While she has a strong network in the city, she also has boots on the ground in the Muskoka market, offering the best of both worlds. She meets up with other agents every week for gatherings they call listings and lattes.

They discuss showings, inventory and property values, highlighting her collaborative approach to local real estate. She thinks highly of her fellow agents in and around Muskoka, and the feeling is mutual.

“A pleasure to do a deal with—professional, reliable, and easy to work with,” fellow real estate agent Jason Schlegel said about Victor. “Highly recommend!”

When she sells a property, she also has an array of specialty services to offer her clients. She provides listing strategy options, customized marketing materials, and high-end photography and videography.

Her approach helps her sell more than just a property — she sells a lifestyle. Her team of contractors, cleaners and designers makes the process as seamless as possible.

“When it comes to selling, I do it all,” Victor said. “I’m a one-woman show, and I do all my own staging, so I’m able to move very quickly and nimbly because I include staging in my listing package. If people need help with repairing flooring or swapping out light fixtures or painting a kitchen… I have the teams of people that can do that.”

Along with a solid network of resources, she has connections to agents throughout the province. Between her brokerage network, her connections from living in Toronto, and her strong relationships with local agents, she has a major advantage when selling properties. Many listings get sold before they ever fully reach the market.

She also knows how emotional it can be to sell a property, especially a cottage where so many special memories take place. She offers patience and empathy to her clients, so that every need, whether emotional or logistical, gets addressed.

“Alexis is a cut above the rest when it comes to getting your home sold,” said Cheryl Coffin-Laugalys, one of Victor’s clients. “She invests in you, as the client, and doesn’t quit until your home is sold to your satisfaction. From photos to staging to listing to showings, no one will get your home sold the way Alexis can!”

