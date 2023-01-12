Three Charged After Drug Bust In Sundridge

On January 11, 2023, North East Region Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) of the OPP assisted by the Almaguin Highlands Detachment executed a drug warrant at a home on Main Street in Sundridge.

Officers seized over $15,000 of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and over $2,000 in Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation, Kayla Paxton, 29 years-of-age of Sundridge, Ishan Kalia, 18 years-of-age and a young person both of Toronto were arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

The third accused person is a youth and can not be named.

All three accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on January 12, 2023.