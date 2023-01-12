OPP Search For Missing Male In The Penetanguishene Area

A reported 43-year-old male is missing and police are searching for him after being last observed leaving his Church Street Penetanguishene residence at 12:00 p.m. January 11, 2023 and may have attended a business location in Barrie at 4:00p.m. January 11, 2023.

The missing person is Kirk ENNIS and is described as being a non white male, 43 years old, 6′ 1″ tall, 170 lbs, full black beard with grey spots, unkept black medium length hair, possibly wearing a dark coloured jacket, blue jeans and running shoes.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were contacted in the evening hours of January 27, 2023, by family reporting him missing with concerns for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca