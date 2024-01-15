The Dog People, powered by Rover, recently released a list of the most popular dog names of 2023 in Canada.
Here are the most popular names for our furry friends across the country.
The Top 10 Dog Names In Canada (2023)
- Luna
- Charlie
- Bella
- Milo
- Daisy
- Max
- Cooper
- Coco
- Molly
- Bailey
Top 10 Male Dog Names
- Charlie
- Milo
- Max
- Cooper
- Leo
- Teddy
- Rocky
- Buddy
- Winston
- Beau
Top 10 Female Dog Names
- Luna
- Bella
- Daisy
- Molly
- Lucy
- Lola
- Lily
- Rosie
- Stella
- Willow
