The Dog People, powered by Rover, recently released a list of the most popular dog names of 2023 in Canada.

Here are the most popular names for our furry friends across the country.

The Top 10 Dog Names In Canada (2023)

Luna Charlie Bella Milo Daisy Max Cooper Coco Molly Bailey

Top 10 Male Dog Names

Charlie Milo Max Cooper Leo Teddy Rocky Buddy Winston Beau

Top 10 Female Dog Names

Luna Bella Daisy Molly Lucy Lola Lily Rosie Stella Willow

