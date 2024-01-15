The Most Popular Dog Names Of 2023 In Canada

Image: Rover

The Dog People, powered by Rover, recently released a list of the most popular dog names of 2023 in Canada.

Here are the most popular names for our furry friends across the country.

The Top 10 Dog Names In Canada (2023)

  1. Luna
  2. Charlie
  3. Bella
  4. Milo
  5. Daisy
  6. Max
  7. Cooper
  8. Coco
  9. Molly
  10. Bailey

Top 10 Male Dog Names

  1. Charlie
  2. Milo
  3. Max
  4. Cooper
  5. Leo
  6. Teddy
  7. Rocky
  8. Buddy
  9. Winston
  10. Beau

Top 10 Female Dog Names

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Daisy
  4. Molly
  5. Lucy
  6. Lola
  7. Lily
  8. Rosie
  9. Stella
  10. Willow

You can also read about the most popular cat names of 2023 in Canada here.

