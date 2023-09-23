Tentative Agreement Reached With ETFO Education Workers

The Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA) is pleased to announce that the Council of Trustees’ Associations/School Board Associations (CTA) and the provincial government have successfully negotiated a tentative settlement on central terms of a collective agreement with the ETFO Education Workers.

“This tentative agreement acknowledges the significance of education workers in our schools and values the daily contributions they make to enhance students’ educational experience,” said OPSBA President Cathy Abraham.

The details of the agreement remain confidential until ratified by all parties.

ETFO Education Workers are represented in 12 of OPSBA’s 31 member boards and one school authority. These include:

  1. Algoma DSB
  2. Durham DSB
  3. Grand Erie DSB
  4. Halton DSB
  5. Hamilton-Wentworth DSB
  6. Keewatin-Patricia DSB
  7. Rainbow DSB
  8. Rainy River DSB
  9. Renfrew County DSB
  10. Simcoe County DSB
  11. Trillium Lakelands DSB
  12. Waterloo Region DSB
  13. PSSB of Penetanguishene

OPSBA will continue to negotiate fair and fully funded agreements with the other unions representing teachers and education workers, with the best interests of students in mind.

The CTA for this agreement is a partnership between the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association and the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association.

