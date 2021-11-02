Ten Patients, Two Deaths, One Positive Staff AS COVID Outbreak At RVH Continues

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its Transitional Care Unit (TCU) on October 29. The positive patients have been moved to RVH’s Respiratory Unit.

By the numbers related to the outbreak:

10 positive patients

2 deaths

1 positive staff member

All patients on the unit are being routinely tested, are safely quarantining in their rooms and are being monitored closely for symptoms. Patients who were previously discharged from the unit will be contacted by public health and advised to self-isolate in their homes. The unit is closed to new admissions and transfers. At this time, no visitors are permitted to the unit. Staff are also being swab tested.

RVH has implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. As a further precaution, all staff who have recently provided direct patient care on the unit will be tested.